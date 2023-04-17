Meet Hari Krishna Agarwal, The Man Behind India’s Largest Sports Shoe Brand

India is home to some great entrepreneurs and businesses whose net worth is valued at millions. Some of them were born with a silver spoon, carrying forward their family legacy while others worked their way up to the enviable position they hold now. Businessman Hari Krishna Agarwal falls into the second bracket and is a first-generation entrepreneur, who has built a business empire worth Rs 9000 crore by selling shoes. According to Forbes, Hari Krishna Agarwal is the latest Indian to join the list of billionaire businessmen with a net worth of USD 1.1 billion i.e. Rs 9000 crores.

It was way back in 1983 that Hari Krishna started a small shoe business under the brand Action. He introduced “campus" sports shoes in 2005 for less than Rs 820. Affordable prices enabled the business to compete with major brands like Nike, Adidas, and Puma, which offer sports shoes for more than Rs 2860.

In FY21, Campus was India’s largest participant in the branded sports and athleisure (fusion of “athletic" and “leisure") markets, both in terms of value and footwear, according to research published in April 2022 by Gurgaon consulting firm Technopak. in quantity. Its market share is 17% in terms of value and around 25% in terms of volume.

In 2021, the campus sold more than 1 crore 30 lakh shoes, generating a revenue of more than 90 crore. According to experts, Campus is expected to expand its business in the coming months as sports shoes the fastest-growing segment within the footwear sector in India.

Harikrishna Agarwal’s son Nikhil Agarwal is an industrial engineer and is now the CEO of the company. Nikhil’s wife Prerna is the Chief Marketing Officer of the company. Hari Krishna Agarwal’s wife Vinod Agarwal was on the board of the company till September 2021.

