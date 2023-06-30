Meet Lucy Guo, 2nd Richest Self-made Woman After Kylie Jenner

You must have heard of Alexandr Wang, the CEO of Scale AI. The man holds the distinction of being the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at 25. According to reports, his net worth is approximately $1 billion which is entirely derived from Scale AI. But did you know that the company also has a co-founder who is known to be the world’s second-richest self-made woman? She is Lucy Guo.

Forbes recently placed Lucy Guo after Kylie Jenner on the list of self-made rich women. According to the New York Post, Guo reportedly began learning how to code in the second grade. Her parents are both electrical engineers and they did not encourage Guo to pursue her passion. Her mother explicitly advised her against pursuing a career in technology due to the barriers women face in the field. But this did not change her mind, and she went on to study computer science at Carnegie Mellon University but dropped out to pursue a Thiel Fellowship, founded by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

Before Scale AI, Lucy worked at the Q&A website Quora. She also became Snapchat’s first female designer. After this, she co-founded the artificial intelligence firm Scale AI in 2016 with Alexandr Wang, who she met while working in Quora. In 2018, Wang and Guo were named on Forbes’ 30 under 30 list. Guo later left Scale AI. Although she still has a 6% stake in the business.

According to Forbes, she co-founded the early-stage business firm Backend Capital in 2019. Lucy then started the tech start-up Moment in April 2022. According to its website, Moment is supported by Anti Fund, a venture capital firm established by Geoffrey Woo and Jake Paul.

Lucy is also known to be one of the fittest CEOs in the world. She once recorded a three-hour (High-Intensity Interval Training) HIIT video on YouTube to show her endurance. She stated in the video’s description that she performs another HIIT or strength training before dinner, in addition to running 16-32 km (10-20 miles) every day. She also exercises for 5.5 hours each day in total.