Meet Neha Narkhede Who Is 50th On America's 100 Richest Self-made Women List

Neha Narkhede, the self-made Indian entrepreneur, has been ranked 50th in the Forbes list of ‘America’s 100 Richest Self-Made Women’ 2023. Currently, she has a net worth of $520 million.

Neha founded Confluent in 2014 with her two coworkers. The company is a provider of cloud solutions that aids various businesses in handling massive volumes of data. She served as the company’s Chief Technology and Product Officer for five years. It went public in 2021 at a valuation of $9.1 billion. She currently owns more than 6% of the company.

Neha then started Oscilar with Sachin Kulkarni in 2021 after Confluent. The company is a fraud-detecting company which provides features such as account defence, content integrity, instant credit decisions, payment protection, underwriting and more. She has invested close to Rs 160 crore and currently holds the position of the company’s CEO.

Narkhede was born in Pune and completed her Bachelor of Science in Engineering from SCTR’s Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT). To complete her Master’s degree in Computer Science, she went to the US and attended the Georgia Institute of Technology in 2006.

In an interview with Forbes, she said that she migrated abroad to have a career in technology. After her education, she was hired as a software engineer at Oracle and then on LinkedIn. At LinkedIn, Neha with her colleagues Jun Rao and Jay Kreps, set up open source platform Apache Kafka.

She attributes her success to her father. She claimed in an interview that her father had chosen books for her and had taught her tales of women who had broken the so-called glass barrier. Neha Narkhede mentioned reading the biography of Indira Gandhi. Growing up she also read about Indra Nooyi and Kiran Bedi. She developed a sense of empowerment from reading these stories.

Neha is currently based in Palo Alto, California. According to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List, the 37-year-old is the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur to be on India’s rich list.