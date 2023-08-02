Meet Ramesh Vitthalrao, The Maharashtra Farmer Who Earned Rs 1 Crore By Cultivating Coriander

A farmer has recently achieved an unthinkable feat. He managed to earn Rs 1 crore within 5 years by cultivating coriander. The farmer, named Ramesh Vitthalrao, hails from Maharashtra’s Latur. According to reports, he has earned more than Rs 16 lakh this year from the cultivation of coriander leaves. Ramesh started farming in 2019. In a recent media interaction, he said that with these earnings, he has also bought an SUV and a big house in the village. Ramesh Vitthalrao also shared that before growing coriander, he used to grow grapes in the same field. He said that in 2015, he had cultivated grapes on 3 acres of land. He earned Rs 5 lakh from this. He sold 50 tonnes of grapes at a rate of Rs 10 per kg. His cost of cultivating grapes was Rs 6.5 lakh. After this, he decided to stop the cultivation of grapes and started growing coriander leaves.

Ramesh Vitthalrao further says that he earned Rs 25 lakh in the first year itself. He had invested around Rs 1 lakh for this farming. In the next year, 2020, he earned Rs 16 lakh, Rs 14 lakh in 2021, and Rs 16 lakh in 2022. So far this year, he has earned Rs 16.30 lakh.

Farmers are not able to earn this much profit from traditional farming. It often gets difficult for farmers to extract their cost of investment or make a profit. Farmers also get ridden with debts after incurring huge losses. Ramesh Vitthalrao has thus advised farmers to move away from traditional farming and grow crops from which they can earn more.

A few days ago, a similar incident took place in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, where a man built a bungalow worth Rs 1 crore by selling cow milk. The name of the person is Prakash Imde. He initially started his business with a single cow, and now he runs a dairy farm with over 150 cows. His farm arm currently produces 1,000 litres of milk a day. Prakash’s entire family helps him in this business – from milking the cows to feeding them.