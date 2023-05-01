Meet Sankarsh Chanda, a 23-Year-Old Prodigy With Net Worth of Rs 100 Crore

Any discussion about veteran investors in the stock market will go incomplete without the names of stalwarts like the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Radhakishan Damani, Vijay Kedia, Ashish Kochalia and Dolly Khanna. However, there are also many young investors, who, despite being relatively newbies, have made a fortune through stock trading. One of them is 24-year-old Sankarsh Chanda from Hyderabad who has earned Rs 100 crore from the stock market. His name has now been included in the list of the largest investors around the globe.

Call it destiny or pure luck, Sankarsh did not have to go through the initial loss-incurring period that almost all investors go through. He started investing in the stock market with just Rs 2,000 at the age of 17. It was during this time that he was pursuing B.Tech in Computer Science from Bennett University (Greater Noida). However, he took a sabbatical from his education to pursue his dream of being a stock market investor. In an interview with DNA, he said, “I invested around Rs 1.5 lakh in the stock market in 2 years and the market value of my shares grew to Rs 13 lakh in a span of these 2 years”.

Sankarsh not only invests in the stock market but he is also an entrepreneur. He founded a fintech startup named Savart or Svobodha Infinity Investment Advisors Private Limited. According to Sankarsh, his interest in the stock market was sparked after reading an essay by American economist Benjamin Graham.

His business generated Rs 12 lakh in revenue during its first year, Rs 14 lakh the following year, Rs 32 lakh the next year, and Rs 40 lakh during the fiscal year 2020-21.

Financial Nirvana, a book written by Sankarsh, released in 2016, establishes the separation between business and investment. Furthermore, it guides how to comprehend the market and diversify your investments. Sankarsh advises readers who are interested in learning about money and investing to read three books- The Intelligent Investor, Security Analysis and The First Three Minutes of the Universe.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here