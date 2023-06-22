A few days ago, social media went into a frenzy because of the news that a submarine carrying five passengers had gone missing. On June 18th, the submarine was bound for the destination of the Titanic’s wreckage. The incident happened in the Atlantic Ocean, in about one hour and forty-five minutes the submarine lost contact with the mother ship. Ever since then, the whereabouts of the vehicle are unknown.

Two of the passengers onboard this ship were Shahzada Dawood and his nineteen-year-old son Suleiman. Shahzada Dawood is a Pakistani business tycoon, he is one of the four billionaires on board the submarine. He is the vice chairman of Engro Corporation and one of the richest men in Pakistan. His company is a producer of fertilizers, food, and energy.

He is also the vice chairman of a chemical company called Dawood Hercules Corporation. After pursuing MSc in Global Texting Marketing from Philadelphia University, he got his LLB from Buckingham University. He is a board member of the UK-based Prince’s Trust Charity. Apart from his son, he stayed with his wife Christina, and daughter Alina.

The trip was supposed to be 12,500 feet below the ocean. Aside from Prince Dawood and his son, the other three people that are on board the ship are Hamish Harding the CEO of Action Aviation, the French explorer, Paul-Henri Nargolet, and Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate. A search is being carried out to find the missing submarine which has not proved to be much fruitful yet.

Reportedly, some mysterious banging sounds were heard during the search for the carrier, according to Carl Hartsfield, an expert in subsea acoustics.

“The ocean is a very complex place, obviously, [there are] human sounds, nature sounds, and it’s very difficult to discern what the source of those noises are, at times," said Hartsfield. “But I can tell you that this team has multiple sensors, they’re in the area, they’re sending data back expeditiously to the best in the world, people to analyze that data, and then they’re feeding the results of that analysis back to the unified team and they’re making decisions.”

The submarine was reportedly being controlled from outside by a video game controller.