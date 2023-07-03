Meet Shfa, The 11-year Old Girl Who Earns Millions Making Videos On YouTube

Shfa, an extraordinary young YouTuber, has gained immense fame and financial success through her channel. Born on December 19, 2011, Shfa is around 11 years old and has intrigued children from all around the world. Her YouTube videos focus on exciting challenges with the beloved characters from Frozen, Elsa and Anna. Her videos are usually titled in Arabic, reflecting her background and the fact that she hails from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Shfa’s mother manages her highly successful YouTube channel, which has flourished. Since its establishment on March 29, 2015, Shfa has gained a devoted following from children around the world. With an impressive subscriber count of approximately 40 million, Shfa’s channel generates substantial income for her family. The videos on her channel have accumulated over 22 billion views, contributing to a significant revenue stream.

Based on YouTube data analysis and a report from ABPlive, Shfa earns around $1.21 per 1000 views, which is approximately Rs 100. In May 2023 alone, Shfa earned $200,000 from her YouTube channel, and on multiple occasions, her monthly earnings have exceeded $300,000.

In the past week, Shfa has accumulated $77,400 in earnings. Over the last 30 days, her earnings reached $1.27 million, and an impressive $6.76 million in the last three months.

With a total of 984 videos uploaded over eight years, Shfa’s earnings have surpassed the billion-dollar mark. Her estimated net worth currently stands at approximately $50 million, which is over Rs 410 crore.

Shfa’s remarkable success story on YouTube serves as an inspiration, highlighting the significant earning potential and global reach that video platforms offer to talented individuals.

Other than Shfa, the Wall Street Journal recently profiled the lives of four notable children: Vlad, Niki, Diana, and Nastya. These young stars are the faces behind three popular YouTube channels: Vlad and Niki, Like Nastya, and Kids Diana Show. These channels, collectively, have amassed over 300 million subscribers on YouTube. The content of their videos primarily caters to preschoolers and young school-going children.

These children are often endorsed by toy manufacturers for featuring and playing with their products in their videos. The earnings from such collaborations can range from $75,000 to over $300,000 for these young stars. This highlights the lucrative business partnerships that can be formed between child YouTubers and toy companies.