Meet Varsha, An M.Tech Graduate Who Turned Banana Stalks Into Thriving Business

An M.Tech graduate has adopted a unique idea of utilising banana stems and stalks, turning it into a flourishing business. The woman named Varsha from Karnataka’s Alahalli village in the Gundlupete taluk has gained prominence for her noble work. Often after bananas are harvested, farmers dispose of the stalks as they are deemed of no use. But, Varsha with her sharp business mind has proven that you can make use of discarded items too. She has become an inspiration to many such women, residing in villages, willing to build an identity for themselves.

Varsha, despite being an M.Tech graduate, has not applied for any job in the city. She was eager to achieve something in life, without having to work for or under someone. Varsha wanted to be a pioneer for women’s empowerment. Her dream was to start her own business venture and to employ as many women candidates as possible, to make them independent. Varsha’s noble cause seems to have finally found a way.

Starting a business is indeed not a cakewalk. Varsha first started harvesting bananas at a farm near Ummathur village, located in the Chamarajanagar taluk. Until then, she knew nothing about utilising banana stalks. Her only concern was to dispose of the banana stems after use. One day, while trying to find the methods of banana pulp disposal, she came across a video on YouTube. The video showed how banana pulps were used to make a variety of objects in many parts of Coimbatore and Tamil Nadu.

top videos

The YouTube video became a turning point in Varsha’s life and her business idea clicked. Soon after, she bought all the necessary equipment and machinery to turn her idea into a full-fledged business. She started out making several products like floor mats, bags, purses, and other handicraft items from the banana stalks on her farm in Ummathur. She has also been able to sell her products through shopping applications like Flipkart and Amazon.

Varsha has further succeeded in creating zero waste management by using the banana pulp juice extract, rich in potassium, in the making of organic fertilisers. The waste that is left, is used in the farms. Varsha has started contacting fellow farmers, urging them not to throw the banana stalks but instead sell them to her. This has benefitted the farmers greatly. Following her dream, Varsha has also hired women in this unit to empower them.