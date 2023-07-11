Meet Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, The Monk Who Sacrificed Rs 40,000 Crore Wealth

A man named Ven Ajahn Siripanyo took the extraordinary decision to give up the potential to become one of the wealthiest individuals globally. His father, Ananda Krishnan, is a prominent figure in the telecommunications industry, possessing a fortune exceeding Rs 40,000 crore ($5 billion). Ananda, a devout Buddhist and prominent philanthropist, has dedicated his resources to various charitable causes, spanning education and humanitarian efforts. Siripanyo made the surprising decision to become a Buddhist monk at the young age of 18.

Ananda Krishnan — referred to as AK — not only served as a telecom mogul but also owned the Indian phone company Aircel, which was once a sponsor of the renowned IPL team Chennai Super Kings, captained by cricket legend MS Dhoni. Ajahn Siripanyo, hailing from this Tamil-origin telecom magnate family, was poised to inherit and oversee Ananda Krishnan’s vast and diverse business empire, valued in billions. This empire encompasses telecommunications, media, oil and gas, real estate, and satellite ventures. Krishnan’s extensive holdings extend to at least nine companies, collectively amassing a substantial fortune that positions him among Malaysia’s wealthiest individuals.

While not much is publicly known about Siripanyo’s motivations behind his choice of becoming a monk, it has been reported that he initially pursued the ascetic lifestyle as a “fun" experience during a retreat. What began as a temporary endeavour ultimately became a permanent path for him. Instead of taking over his father’s vast multimillion-dollar empire, Siripanyo opted for a life of simplicity, embracing the practice of alms-seeking.

For more than 20 years, Siripanyo has led a monk’s life, having forsaken the wealth and privileges he was destined to inherit. Presently, he serves as the abbot of Dtao Dum Monastery in Thailand. It has been suggested that Siripanyo is connected to the Thai royal family through his mother’s lineage, although specific details regarding his earlier life are scarce. It has been reported that he was raised with his two sisters in the United Kingdom and possesses the ability to communicate fluently in up to eight languages.