Budget 2023 Memes LIVE: It’s the B-Day. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2023 today and social media has already geared up with memes and lots of anticipation. This will be the fifth time that Sitharaman will present the Union Budget.

The taxpayers are hoping for a host of new tax measures and relaxations from this year’s Budget.

But you are here for the memes and jokes on the Budget 2023 and income tax, right? Worry not, the Bluebird app Twitter has been buzzing with the hashtag #Budget2023 and needless to say, the “memer” community is racing well Read More