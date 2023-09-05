Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar Scheme 2023: All You Need To Know About This Ambitious Govt Initiative

The central government launched the Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme on September 1, in an effort to encourage customers to ask for bills for all purchases. The scheme’s objective is to create a cultural and behavioural shift in people, encouraging them to request a bill as their right and entitlement.

This scheme has been introduced as a pilot project in the states of Assam, Gujarat, and Haryana, as well as the Union Territories of Puducherry, Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

“The Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar scheme became active from 12.00 AM on 1st September 2023 and has already gathered pace with more than 1.51 lakh downloads of the app with consumers actively participating in the pilot scheme,” read PIB’s press release.

Benefits for consumers

Consumers will be eligible for exciting rewards of up to one crore rupees under this scheme. To be eligible for the reward, customers must upload their bills to the Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar app. They can also upload the bills to the merabill.gst.gov.in web portal.

Step 1: Go to Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar’s official website at https://web.merabill.gst.gov.in/login. Or can log in via the app on your phone.

Step 2: Enter your 10-digit registered mobile number.

Step 3: Fill out the basic information details such as - name, mobile number, and state, as well as click on the ‘accept terms and conditions’ box.

Step 4: To proceed further, upload your GST bill.

Step 5: The invoice uploaded on the website/app must have the GSTIN of the seller, invoice number, amount paid, and tax amount.

Step 6: Once the process is done, click on submit.

https://twitter.com/cbic_india/status/1696865368118362291?s=20

It is to be noted that a person can upload a maximum of 25 invoices per month to be considered for the lucky draw. Every month, the government will choose 800 people, who will receive Rs 10,000 as incentive. Furthermore, two others will win one crore rupees in the Bumper Draw. This experimental programme will be in effect for a year.

Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar is presently accessible on both the iOS and Android platforms. All invoices submitted to consumers by Goods and Services Tax (GST) registered suppliers would be eligible for the Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar initiative.