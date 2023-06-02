Meta Asks Employees To Work From Office From September: Report

Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is asking employees assigned to an office to work from the office three days a week beginning in September, according to a Bloomberg report quoting people familiar with the matter. However, existing remote workers will be allowed to continue working from their current locations.

The move is part of the company’s broader push to work more efficiently, said the report quoting one of the people, who asked not to be named discussing private company policy. The company just culminated a prolonged process of laying off 10,000 employees — a process that started in March and dragged on productivity.

This decision has been under discussion for some time. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier in March also stated that an internal analysis revealed that engineers earlier in their careers perform better when working in-person with teammates for at least three days a week. In a public post, Zuckerberg encouraged Meta employees to seek more opportunities for in-person collaboration.

Meta has laid off around 10,000 employees recently. The process of letting go of these employees started in March and impacted overall productivity. In September 2022 also, the company decided to sack 11,000 employees. Following that, the tech giant also announced to lay off 10,000 employees in March this year.