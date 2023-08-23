Meta Issues Warning To Employees Ignoring 3-Days A Week Work From Office Rule

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has recently announced work from the office for three days a week. It also warned employees that those who fall short of office attendance could lose their jobs.

The email was sent to Meta employees by Lori Goler, the company’s “head of people”. “Beginning September 5, people assigned to an office will need to spend at least 3 days per week in person to foster healthy relationships and strong collaboration,” an excerpt from the mail read.

“Managers will review badge and Status Tool information on a monthly basis and follow up with those who didn’t meet the requirement, subject to local law and works council requirements,” it said further.

In an effort to ensure accountability, Meta’s management will monitor compliance with this policy on a monthly basis. Managers will review badge and Status Tool information to track adherence. Repeated failure to comply would lead to disciplinary action, including performance rating reductions and, ultimately, termination, in accordance with local laws and works council requirements. Starting September 5, the “in-person Time Policy" will take effect, which means people have less than 3 weeks.

“As with other company policies, repeated violations may result in disciplinary action, up to and including a Performance@ rating drop and, ultimately, termination if not addressed,” the memo added as per the New York Post.

The company initially introduced its RTO plans in June, stating that employees hired to work in an office should return for a few days a week. This announcement aligns with CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s public and internal advocacy for the benefits of in-office work, emphasizing that engineers earlier in their careers tend to perform better when working in person with teammates at least three days a week, although specific details of this analysis were not disclosed.

It’s important to note that we’ve encountered similar news before. Companies such as Twitter have also issued several warnings to employees following Elon Musk’s takeover. Once he said everyone is required to be present in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week, equating to 8 hours over 5 working days. The billionaire further stated that those who prefer not to return to the office are free to submit their resignations.