MHADA Lottery 2023: BJP MLA Narayan Kuche Bags Rs 7.57-Crore Costliest Home In South Mumbai

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced BJP MLA Narayan Kuche as the winner of the costliest apartment of Rs 7.57 crore sold in south Mumbai as part of the MHADA lottery 2023. The lottery, of which the list was announced on August 14, had 4,082 homes up for sale.

Kuche is a BJP MLA from Maharashtra’s Badnapur constituency. Apart from Kuche, Union Minister Bhagwat Karad had also applied for the purchase of the particular home.

The homes, mostly affordable, were put on sale in May 2023 and were available in the range of Rs 24 lakh to Rs 7.57 crore. The apartment, which has been won by Kuche, is located in Tardeo, South Mumbai. It has a total area of 1,500 square feet and is under the high-income group (HIG) category.

In the lottery sales, nearly 93 per cent of the homes were in the category of the economically weaker section (EWS) and the lower-income group (LIG). The rest 7 per cent comprised homes under the middle-income group (MIG) and HIG categories.

Of the 4,082 apartments, over 2,700 were meant for the EWS category and over 1,000 for LIG. A total of 130 were earmarked for MIG and nearly 120 for HIG.

“I had applied for the house because I do not own a house anywhere yet. Hence, I decided to purchase via the MHADA lottery 2023 in Mumbai. I will be applying for a home loan and purchasing the apartment," Kuche said, according to Moneycontrol.

26-year-old Rohit Patil was one of the youngest winners in the MHADA lottery 2023.

As far as MP/MLAs applying for lottery homes is concerned, 2 per cent of the total homes sold in the MHADA lottery are reserved for MPs and MLAs.