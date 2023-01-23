MHADA Announces Big Amenities In Mumbai Projects; EV Parking And Yoga Centre; Check All Facilities

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced that it is ready with 4,000 affordable homes that will be up for sale through lottery in March 2023.

For the first time in the history of MHADA, it has announced that going ahead its projects will include a slew of homebuyer-friendly amenities including swimming pools, gyms, club houses, yoga centres, and balconies, Moneycontrol reported.

These flats are available to those who purchase middle-income group (MIG) and higher-income group (HIG) apartments.

The Maharashtra government body sells affordable homes by lottery in different cities of the state.

Along with this, all new MHADA projects will include solar panels and parking for electric vehicles (EV), the report added.

According to the report, MHADA said about 65 percent of the homes in the upcoming lottery will be for economically weaker sections (EWS) and the lower-income group (LIG).

Of the roughly 4,000 units up for sale, at least 2,600 will be for these two categories.

These amenities are being offered to make MHADA flats comparable to those offered by private developers.

Meanwhile, MHADA has also announced that it has decided to forego the last EMI of beneficiaries of its affordable housing scheme in Kalyan in Thane district.

These houses are located in Khoni and Shirdhon and 2000-odd beneficiaries were facing financial problems due to delay in getting possession caused primarily by the coronavirus-induced lockdown as well as other reasons, news agency PTI reported.

The decision will allow these beneficiaries to cumulatively save Rs 32 crore.

As per the information available on its website, MHADA has over seven lakh houses across the state of Maharashtra, including two lakh alone in Mumbai.

