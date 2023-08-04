M&M Q1 Results: Net Profit Surges 59.8% YoY To Rs 3,508 Crore, Revenue Up 17.5%

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported a 59.79 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) surge to Rs 3,508.41 crore for the June 2023 quarter. Its revenue from operations during April-June 2023 jumped 17.57 per cent YoY to Rs 33,406.44 crore, compared with 28,412.38 in the year-ago period.

Mahindra & Mahindra had posted a net profit of Rs 2,195.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Its operating leverage drove improvement in profits by 2.2 times in the automotive segment, 58 per cent in MMFSL and 21 per cent in the farm segment. This coupled with capital allocation actions and monetisation resulted in significant step up in the group’s profitability, M&M said in a statememt.