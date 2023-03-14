CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Credit SuisseSensexFDLayoffsGST
Home » Business » Moody's Downgrades Signature Bank To Junk, Places 6 US Banks Under Review
1-MIN READ

Moody's Downgrades Signature Bank To Junk, Places 6 US Banks Under Review

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

Reuters

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 12:18 IST

New Delhi, India

State regulators closed Signature Bank on Sunday

State regulators closed Signature Bank on Sunday

Moody's, which rated Signature Bank's subordinate debt 'C', said it was also withdrawing future ratings for the collapsed bank.

Ratings agency Moody’s on Monday downgraded the debt ratings of collapsed New York-based Signature Bank (SBNY.O) deep into junk territory and placed the ratings of six other U.S. banks under review for a downgrade.

Moody’s, which rated Signature Bank’s subordinate debt ‘C’, said it was also withdrawing future ratings for the collapsed bank.

The banks placed under review for downgrade are First Republic Bank (FRC.N), Zions Bancorporation (ZION.O), Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL.N), Comerica Inc (CMA.N), UMB Financial Corp and Intrust Financial Corporation, Moody’s said.

State regulators closed Signature Bank on Sunday, the third largest failure in U.S. banking history, two days after authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB.O) in a collapse that stranded billions in deposits.

RELATED NEWS

Also Read: SVB Collapse: Resolution Reassuring, Will Bring Relief To Startups, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Read all the Latest Business News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Namit Singh Sengar
Namit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over five years of experience, he covers personal finance, brands and economy....Read More
Tags:
  1. Signature Bank
first published:March 14, 2023, 12:18 IST
last updated:March 14, 2023, 12:18 IST
Read More