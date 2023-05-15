'More Than 20% Jobs Could Be Automated', Says Zerodha's Nithin Kamath

Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Monday said it took about 30 minutes to integrate commoditised ChatGPT, see tangible benefits, and realise that more than 20 per cent of jobs could be automated. He earlier said that “we will not fire anyone on the team just because we have implemented a new piece of technology that makes an earlier job redundant".

On May 12, Kamath said, “We’ve just created an internal AI policy Zerodha to give clarity to the team, given the AI/job loss anxiety. This is our stance: We will not fire anyone on the team just because we have implemented a new piece of technology that makes an earlier job redundant."

He added that in 2021, we had said that we had not found AI use cases when everyone was claiming to be powered by AI without any AI. With recent breakthroughs in AI, we finally think AI will take away jobs and can disrupt society.

He also said it is unlikely that humans will be able to compete with intelligent machines in many walks of life. I have never done digital art, but it took me a few seconds to create this image of a CEO being replaced by an intelligent machine in the style of Da Vinci.