Most Companies Anticipate Replacement Or New Hiring In July-December: Survey

A poll released on Monday revealed that the majority of businesses intend to hire workers in the second half of 2023, both as new hires and replacement employees. The Naukri.com Survey revealed that the majority of recruiters anticipate that recruiting for the period of July to December will be dominated by positions in business development, marketing and operations. The study, which is performed twice a year to assess hiring trends in businesses and industries across the nation, drew more than 1,200 recruiters and consultants.

92% of recruiters believe that businesses will hire professionals. According to the survey, 26% of recruiters plan to create new jobs, while 47% of them predict new and replacement hiring. It added that only 4% of recruiters predicted layoffs or downsizing during this time, while 20% stated they would keep the same number of employees.

According to the survey, nearly 70% of recruiters anticipate attrition rates to stay below 15%, indicating that workers will try to hang onto their present positions despite the uncertainty surrounding the labour market at the moment. Entry-level professionals are predicted to be in demand the longest, followed by mid-level professionals. The roles in business development, marketing, operations and HR are anticipated to experience the highest rates of attrition. According to the survey, mid-level professionals were the ones who changed jobs the most frequently during this time.

A little over 42% of the recruiters polled claimed that their employers only granted a 10% rise during the most recent assessment cycle, while 31% claimed that the rise was between 10% and 15%. “With 92% of recruiters predicting hiring activity and more than 50% of respondents anticipating a return to normal hiring practises, the survey manifests an optimistic white-collar hiring landscape in the second half of 2023," stated Pawan Goyal, chief business officer of Naukri.com.