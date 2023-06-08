Motilal Oswal’s Top Picks: These Consumer Product Stocks Can Give Upto 17% Return

Financial services firm Motilal Oswal has suggested five consumer product stocks that could give you a substantial return on your investment. The top five picks in the consumer products segment by Motiwal Oswal are- Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), ITC, Dabur India, Tata Consumer Products, and Emami.

According to Motlal Oswal, these stocks can give returns upto 17%. Let’s have a quick look on the target price:

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Hindustan Unilever Stock closed 1.34% lower at Rs 2,679.90 per share on BSE on June 8. Motilal Oswal has given it a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 3010 apiece, which indicates an upside of 12% to its closing price on Thursday, June 8.

The price of this stock has increased 26.91% in the last 3 years and increased by 21.98% in the last 1 year.

ITC Limited

Motilal Oswal sees an upside of 9.5% in the cigarettes to hotels conglomerate stock. Shares of ITC closed 0.21% lower at Rs 442.85 apiece on BSE on Thursday. The brokerage has recommended a target price of Rs 485 per share.

Dabur India Limited

Shares of Dabur India closed at Rs 552.1 apiece, down 0.79%, on BSE on June 8. Motilal Oswal has recommended a target price of Rs 595 per share, which is 7.78 percent higher than the current price level of the stock. The FMCG giant stock has gained 20.52% in the last 3 years and 11.58% in the last 1 year.

Tata Consumer Products Limited

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Limited ended in red at Thursday’s closing Rs 807.1 apiece, down 1.94%., on BSE. The brokerage has recommended a target price of Rs 910 apiece on the stock, which is an upside of 12.76%.

Emami Limited

Motilal Oswal has set a target price of Rs 460 per share on the Emami stock. The brokerage sees an upside of 18.2% in Emami stock. Shares of Emami closed at Rs 389.85 apiece, down 1.17%, on June 8.