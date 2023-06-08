CHANGE LANGUAGE
Motilal Oswal's Top Picks: These Consumer Product Stocks Can Give Upto 17% Return
June 08, 2023

Motilal Oswal has recommended stocks of five leading FMCG companies like HUL, Tata Consumer Products, Dabur, Emami and ITC.

Financial services firm Motilal Oswal has suggested five consumer product stocks that could give you a substantial return on your investment. The top five picks in the consumer products segment by Motiwal Oswal are- Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), ITC, Dabur India, Tata Consumer Products, and Emami.

According to Motlal Oswal, these stocks can give returns upto 17%. Let’s have a quick look on the target price:

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Hindustan Unilever Stock closed 1.34% lower at Rs 2,679.90 per share on BSE on June 8. Motilal Oswal has given it a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 3010 apiece, which indicates an upside of 12% to its closing price on Thursday, June 8.

The price of this stock has increased 26.91% in the last 3 years and increased by 21.98% in the last 1 year.

ITC Limited

Motilal Oswal sees an upside of 9.5% in the cigarettes to hotels conglomerate stock. Shares of ITC closed 0.21% lower at Rs 442.85 apiece on BSE on Thursday. The brokerage has recommended a target price of Rs 485 per share.

Dabur India Limited

Shares of Dabur India closed at Rs 552.1 apiece, down 0.79%, on BSE on June 8. Motilal Oswal has recommended a target price of Rs 595 per share, which is 7.78 percent higher than the current price level of the stock. The FMCG giant stock has gained 20.52% in the last 3 years and 11.58% in the last 1 year.

Tata Consumer Products Limited

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Limited ended in red at Thursday’s closing Rs 807.1 apiece, down 1.94%., on BSE. The brokerage has recommended a target price of Rs 910 apiece on the stock, which is an upside of 12.76%.

Emami Limited

Motilal Oswal has set a target price of Rs 460 per share on the Emami stock. The brokerage sees an upside of 18.2% in Emami stock. Shares of Emami closed at Rs 389.85 apiece, down 1.17%, on June 8.

