mPassport Seva App: Apply For Passport From The Comfort Of Your Home

The passport is an official document that holds great significance when travelling abroad. It serves as a confirmation of your nationality and indicates the country you are a citizen of. If you haven’t obtained your passport yet, there’s no need to worry. The process of obtaining a passport is straightforward. Obtaining a passport has become much simpler with the introduction of the government’s latest mobile application, mPassport Seva App.

This app aims to streamline the entire process. Two new initiatives, namely “Passport Application from Anywhere in India” and “Filling Passport Application Forms from Mobile Phones”, have been implemented to make the process even more convenient. These initiatives are expected to benefit numerous Indian residents, including those planning to undertake the Haj pilgrimage, by simplifying the passport application procedure.

In this guide, we will explore the steps for applying for a new passport using the Passport Seva App. The application process closely resembles the existing system employed by the “Passport Seva” website.

Below, you will find a comprehensive overview of the process:

Step 1: Download the mPassport Seva application from either the Google Play Store for Android or the App Store for iOS, and open the app.

Step 2: Click on the option “New User Register”, and then choose the desired Passport Office from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Fill in the required details such as name, date of birth, email ID, etc.

Step 4: Create a unique login ID (this can be the same as the email ID used by the applicant).

Step 5: Set a strong password for the account, then select a security question and provide an answer to retrieve the password if forgotten.

Step 6: Enter the captcha code and continue by clicking on “Submit”.

Step 7: Upon submission, a verification link will be sent to the provided email address by the passport office for account activation.

Step 8: Upon clicking the verification link, the applicant will be directed to a new webpage where they will be prompted to enter the login ID for confirmation.

Step 9: Once the account is successfully verified, the applicant needs to close and relaunch the app.

Step 10: Then, the applicant should click on the “Existing User” tab.

Step 11: Enter the Login ID, password, and captcha code.

Step 12: Afterward, click on “Apply for a fresh passport”.

Step 13: Fill in the required form and carefully follow the steps provided within the app.

Step 14: Proceed to make the payment for the necessary fee.

Step 15: The final step involves scheduling an appointment to visit a passport centre for document verification.