Meet Sheila Singh: The Woman Managing MS Dhoni's Film Production House

Mahendra Singh Dhoni doesn’t need an introduction. Dhoni has achieved several remarkable feats in his cricket career. We are all familiar with his cricketing feats, but Dhoni’s charisma is not just limited to the field. He is currently one of the country’s wealthiest sportspersons, thanks to a series of brand sponsorships and numerous ventures into business.

Along with investments in firms and brand endorsements, Dhoni also has a successful business venture of his own, which is headed by Sheila Singh.

The firm name Dhoni Entertainment Limited is led by Sheila Singh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Who Is Sheila Singh?

Sheila Singh is MS Dhoni’s mother-in-law and Sakshi Dhoni’s mother. Since the year 2020, Sakshi Dhoni and her mother, Sheila Singh, have headed Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited.

Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited

MS Dhoni’s production house Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd has reached new heights under the mother-daughter team’s leadership. The company has grown to have a total net worth of more than Rs 800 crore over the past four years. This production house creates content in English, Hindi and many other regional languages.

Earlier this year, the company announced its first film - Let’s Get Married. The movie will be released in Tamil and the cast of the film includes Ivana, Harish Kalyan, Nadia and Yogi Babu.

The company has previously produced the documentary drama titled as Roar of the Lion, which chronicled the return of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a gap of two years.

A cancer awareness short film titled as Women’s Day Out was also sponsored by Dhoni Entertainment. Apart from the production house, Sakshi is the administrator of a sports association in Delhi called Rhiti MSD Alamode Private Limited. She also has a huge fan following on social media, where she regularly shares photos of her family and daily life.

MS Dhoni has amassed a sizable net worth made up of a variety of assets. The former India skipper is estimated to have a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore. The exact figure is still not confirmed.