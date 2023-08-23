Multibagger Stock Indo Count Industries Witnesses A 147% Jump In 5 Months

Investors entering the stock market generally expect higher returns on their investments. Recently, textile stocks have been performing well and offering good returns for investors. Indo Count Industries (ICIL) has seen a boom in its share price recently.

The stock traded in green in 10 of the last 12 sessions since August 7. The textiles stock has gained more than 12% during the last 12 sessions ending Wednesday, August 23.

The stock closed almost flat at Rs 245.90 apiece on BSE on Wednesday ending its gaining streak for the last straight six sessions. However, during the intraday trade shares of the company gained 3% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 251.50 apiece on BSE.

Indo Count is one of the country’s largest home textile manufacturers and exporters.

In the last five months, it has seen a rise of almost 147%. In the last one month the shares have gained more than 17% and 54% in the past three-month period. The textiles stock has surged 83% this year so far.

The stock price was at Rs 1.50 level 11 years ago and it has reached approximately Rs 250 per share currently. An investment of Rs 60,000 could have turned into more than a million today.

It has not only provided great returns to its investors in the long term, but in the short term as well.

ICICI Securities stated that government initiatives like the signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with multiple countries and stability in the export policy will provide investors with robust opportunities.

The brokerage recommended a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 295 per share.

Indo Count is well-positioned to capitalise on this opportunity. As per ICICI Securities, the company’s target price is 13 times earnings per share (EPS) for the fiscal year 2024–25.

Indo Count marks its presence in nine of the top 10 big retailers in the United States (US). The company is a leading manufacturer of bedsheets, mattress quilts and pillows, as well as a leading provider of end-to-end bedding products.