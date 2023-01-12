Mumbai Fruit Vendor, Now part of RBI’s E-Rupee Pilot, Shares His Feedback

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rolled out the first pilot project for retail digital rupee in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar. A total of 15,000 people have been chosen by RBI for this nationwide pilot project. Bacche Lal Sahani, a fruit vendor in Mumbai, is the latest to be selected for this project.

Bacche Lal’s fruit shop is located right under the RBI headquarters on Mint Road in South Mumbai. According to reports, RBI officials convinced him to be a part of this project. Bacche Lal agreed to it. He recently shared his experience of his selection in this project.

Bacche Lal, a resident of Vaishali in Bihar, said that he agreed to be a part of the project, realising that the future is digital, according to India Today.

“See, Google Pay is already here and the officers told me that I should opt for this as it will be useful in future. So, I agreed. And then my account was made and I was ready for transactions,” Sahani told India Today.

But, is this new facility working smoothly and posing no obstacles to Bacche Lal? According to Bacche Lal, he has done some transactions but there is an issue of speed which needs to be solved. He has also informed the RBI representatives for this. He is also hoping that when the system is fully activated and more users will start enrolling for the retail digital rupee, this issue will get sorted out.

Apart from the speed, Bacche Lal feels there is another problem which he is facing due to the advent of applications like E-rupee and UPI. He feels that now people have the facility for ordering fruits online and rarely come to shops. Despite these difficulties, Bacche Lal feels that these applications hold immense possibilities for the future and doesn’t mind using them.

