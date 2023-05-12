Mushroom Farming: Generate Up To Rs 3 Lakh In 4-5 Months; Know More

The mushroom business is a lucrative venture. Mushrooms hold significance not just from a nutritional and medicinal perspective, but also in terms of export opportunities. You can initiate this business with an investment as low as Rs 50,000. Farmers are achieving more than double the profit by integrating mushroom cultivation alongside traditional farming practices. In the present era, numerous educated young individuals are adopting farming as their profession. Not only are they pursuing farming, but they are also generating substantial income from it. By venturing into mushroom farming with minimal investment, you can reap significant profits. Mushrooms are currently in high demand, and you do not require a large or open farm for this endeavour.

You can commence your business from your own home, without the need for specialised training. Although mushroom cultivation can be carried out throughout the year, the winter season is particularly favourable for higher mushroom production, as it is also favoured by consumers for consumption.

Know how much you can earn

Rajesh, a farmer from Saidanpur village in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh is a success story. Initially, due to financial constraints, Rajesh started mushroom cultivation with a modest investment of Rs 20,000. However, he has now scaled up his operations, investing around Rs 5-6 lakhs. According to Rajesh, mushroom cultivation has the potential to generate earnings of approximately Rs 3-3.5 lakhs within four to five months, with an investment of just Rs 1 lakh.

Know how mushroom cultivation is done

A production of 10 kilograms of mushrooms per square meter can be achieved with ease. By constructing three racks that are three feet wide each, in a minimum space of 40×30 feet, mushrooms can be cultivated. Additionally, government subsidies are available to assist you in commencing this business venture.

Method of making compost:

To produce compost, paddy straw needs to be soaked and then supplemented with DAP, urea, potash, wheat bran, gypsum, and carbofuran. The mixture is left to decompose, and after approximately one and a half months, the compost is ready. Next, an equal combination of cow dung and soil is mixed and spread in a layer around one and a half inches thick. On top of this, a two to three inches thick layer of compost is added. To maintain optimal moisture, the mushroom is sprayed two to three times daily. Finally, a two-inch layer of compost is placed on the surface, initiating the mushroom production process.

top videos

Begin by taking training in mushroom cultivation

Mushroom cultivation training is offered at various agricultural universities and research centres. If you have plans for large-scale cultivation, it is recommended to undergo thorough training. The government provides subsidies of up to 40 per cent for mushroom cultivation, and they have also introduced loan facilities specifically tailored for this purpose.