Mustard Seed To Crude Palm, Edible Oil Prices Decline; Check Latest Rates

For a long time, the price of edible oil has been a major source of concern for the general public. However, last week, due to the sale of edible oils at a lower price than the cost by the importers, there was a downward trend in the wholesale prices of almost all edible oils and oilseeds in the Delhi oil-oilseed market. However, the prices of edible oil remained high in foreign markets during this period.

According to reports, there was no fall overseas during the whole week but importers imported soft oils such as sunflower and soybean at lower prices. So today, let’s take a look at the latest rates of edible oils.

As per reports, compared to the previous weekend, the wholesale price of mustard seed fell by Rs 75 and closed at Rs 5,610-5,660 per quintal. The price of Mustard Dadri oil fell by Rs 150 to close at Rs 10,650 per quintal. Mustard seed oil and Kachi Ghani oil declined by Rs 20-20 each to close at Rs 1,770-1,865 and Rs 1,770-1,880 per tin (15 kg) respectively.

In the reporting week, the prices of soybean grain and loose closed at Rs 5,080–5,175 per quintal and Rs 4,845-4,940 per quintal, respectively, with a decline of Rs 10-10. Soybean Delhi, Soybean Indore and Soybean Degum oil also declined by Rs 275, Rs 175 and Rs 450 to close at Rs 10,125, Rs 10,025 and Rs 8,150 per quintal respectively. Groundnut Oilseeds, Groundnut Gujarat, and Groundnut Solvent Refined lost Rs 100, Rs 300, and Rs 25, respectively, to Rs 7,765-7,815, Rs 18,550 and Rs 2,710, respectively, in the reporting week ahead of imported cheap edible oils despite a shortage of stocks.

Crude palm oil (CPO) prices declined by Rs 75 to close at Rs 8,150 per quintal during the reporting week. Palmolein Delhi fell by Rs 150 to Rs 9,300 per quintal, and Palmolein X Kandla closed at Rs 8,450 per quintal, showing a loss of Rs 75 in the reporting weekend. Cottonseed oil prices declined by Rs 175 to close at Rs 9,025 per quintal, in line with the general trend of decline despite inventory shortages.