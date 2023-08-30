CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reliance AGM 2023SensexStocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India
Home » Business » Building A Passport Fund: Mutual Fund SIP For Travelling Goals, Here's How It Works
2-MIN READ

Building A Passport Fund: Mutual Fund SIP For Travelling Goals, Here's How It Works

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 16:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Mutual Fund SIP Benefits: SIP encourages regular investing by allowing you to invest a fixed amount at predefined intervals, typically monthly. (Representative image)

Mutual Fund SIP Benefits: SIP encourages regular investing by allowing you to invest a fixed amount at predefined intervals, typically monthly. (Representative image)

With a SIP, you can invest a fixed amount of money every month, even if it is a small amount. This will help you build up your travel fund over time.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in mutual funds can indeed be a useful tool to help you achieve your travel goals. While SIPs can be a valuable tool for reaching your travel goals, they work best when combined with a well-thought-out financial plan that takes into account your overall financial situation and objectives.

Setting a specific goal is important to fulfil your travel plans. What do you want to use your travel fund for? Are you planning a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Europe? Or do you want to take a few weekend trips each year within India? Once you know what your goal is, you can start to calculate how much money you need to save.

Also Read: Mutual Fund SIP: Is There A Best Date To Start A SIP? Know What Experts Say

Here’s how SIP can assist you in reaching your travel aspirations:

Saves Money Regularly: With a SIP, you can invest a fixed amount of money every month, even if it is a small amount. This will help you build up your travel fund over time without having to worry about saving up a large amount of money all at once. SIP encourages regular investing by allowing you to invest a fixed amount at predefined intervals, typically monthly. This instils financial discipline, ensuring that you consistently contribute towards your travel fund.

Small & Manageable Investments: SIPs enable you to start with a relatively small investment amount, which can be as low as Rs 500 or even less. This is advantageous for individuals who might not have a large sum to invest upfront.

Easy to Start and Manage: Starting a SIP is a straightforward process. You can initiate it online through various mutual fund platforms. Moreover, it’s easy to increase your SIP amount periodically as your financial situation improves.

Rupee Cost Averaging: SIPs allow you to buy mutual fund units at different market levels due to regular investments. This strategy can help reduce the impact of market volatility on your investment. Over time, it averages out the purchase cost, potentially resulting in better overall returns.

Professional Management: Mutual funds are managed by professional fund managers who aim to optimise returns within the fund’s investment objectives. This expertise can potentially enhance your returns compared to managing your investments individually.

Customisable Investments: Depending on your risk profile, you can choose from various types of mutual funds such as equity funds, debt funds, or hybrid funds. This allows you to align your investment strategy with your risk tolerance.

Advantage of Compounding: Compounding is the process of earning interest on interest. When you invest in a SIP, your money is invested and earns interest. The interest is then added to your investment, and the next time interest is calculated, it is calculated on the original amount plus the interest that has already been earned. This means that your money grows faster over time.

Low-risk Investment Option: Mutual funds are a type of pooled investment, which means that your money is invested alongside the money of other investors. This diversification helps to reduce your risk.

Remember that investing in mutual funds involves risks, and the returns are subject to market fluctuations. It’s important to research and choose funds that match your risk tolerance, investment horizon, and financial goals. Consulting with a financial advisor can provide personalised guidance based on your specific circumstances.

About the Author
Namit Singh Sengar
Namit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over five years of experience, he covers personal finance, brands and economy....Read More
first published:August 30, 2023, 16:55 IST
last updated:August 30, 2023, 16:55 IST