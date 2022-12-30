Mutual Funds For Higher Returns In 2023: Here’s What Financial Analysts Suggest

As we say goodbye to 2022 and welcome a more fruitful new year with a list of financial goals intended to increase our assets and wealth, we are often faced with the same age-old dilemma of choosing the right investment options. Mutual funds could be a rewarding investment option if you are looking forward to achieving new financial goals in 2023.

You can start investing in lump sum or in small amounts through a systematic investment plan (SIP).

In a market that is declining and much below expectations, lump sum investments might be a good idea, according to Archit Gupta, founder, and CEO of Clear.

Manoj Dalmia, the founder, and director of Proficient Equities believes that even in the event of a global recession, India will likely sustain only minor damage. Foreign investors will have to choose between investing in a pricey, fundamentally sound market or in a cheaper-to-value country like China.

Investors can maximise their returns by increasing their SIP during bear markets and decreasing it during bull markets, according to Dalmia.

Here are a few mutual funds you can consider for investment:

SBI PSU Fund: In just one year, this fund returned 29 percent to investors. This requires a minimum one-time investment of Rs. 5,000, and SIPs can be started with as little as Rs 500 per month. The plan’s expense ratio is 1.45 percent.

SBI Nifty Bank ETF: As of November 30, 2022, the asset under management (AUM) of this plan, which generated 22 percent returns in a year, was Rs 4793 crore. This scheme accepts lump sum investments starting at only Rs 5,000.

SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund: As of November 30, 2022, the AUM of this fund, which offers 15 percent returns in a year, was Rs 1194 crore. A lump sum investment of at least Rs 5,000 may be made by an investor.

SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund: In a single year, this fund also generated 15 percent returns. As of November 30, 2022, it had an AUM of Rs 3984 billion. The minimum lump sum investment into the scheme is Rs 5,000. The investment can be started with an SIP of Rs 500 per month.

