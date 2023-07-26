Mynta Going For Internal Restructuring, May Likely To Lay Off Staff: Report

Fashion platform Myntra, which is owned by Flipkart, is going for an internal restructuring that may result in layoff of around 50 employees, according to an ET report. It said several employees have been informed about the changes and the final internal announcement may be made during a town hall.

The job cuts are likely to impact roles across segments, according to the report. Most such employees are expected to be from the in-house brands verticals.

“In our endeavour to cater to the ever-evolving needs of our customers, new developments, and technology innovations, we recalibrate our business priorities and review our organisational structure from time to time. As part of this business-as-usual recalibration, wherever i small number of roles may be impacted, we offer our employees an opportunity to alternate positions, where available, within the organisation as well as group companies," a Myntra spokesperson told ET.