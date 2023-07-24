Nandini Milk Prices To Go Up By Rs 3 Per Litre From August 1: Reports

Food inflation has started to affect the lives of common people. The rise in the prices of tomatoes has already made the public miserable, and recently, there has also been an increase in the prices of pulses. Now, there are reports that a popular milk brand in South India is all set to increase its prices. As per reports, the milk prices in Karnataka will face a price hike of Rs 3 per litre, which will come into effect on August 1.

According to reports, the Karnataka government has decided to hike the prices of a popular milk brand, Nandini, by Rs 3 per litre from August 1. The decision has come after a series of discussions between Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, cooperative minister N Rajanna, and officials from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

KMF earlier demanded a rise in the prices of dairy products by Rs 5 per litre from the government. An official from the federation revealed that there has been a decline in the consumption of milk from 94 lakh litres per day to 86 lakh litres per day as compared to last year. As the purchasing quantity of milk has gone down, farmers have been selling the milk to private companies in place of KMF due to the lower prices offered. This has become a problem for the farmers as well as they find the production of milk less viable.

The KMF officials also added that the prices offered in Karnataka are still lower than those offered by private companies. The price of milk at KMF is set at Rs 39 per litre, while private companies sell it for Rs 48–52 per litre.

Despite all the discussions, there has been no official order regarding the rise in the prices of milk, and it is not yet clear whether there will be a hike in other dairy products like curd, milk, and more.

Karnataka Milk Federation is the most prominent milk products in Karnataka. As the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation sells the milk under a brand named Amul, KMF sells it under a popular brand called Nandini.