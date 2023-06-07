Natarajan Chandrasekaran: Tracing The Career Evolution Of Tata Sons' Chairperson

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons’ chairman’s journey from an intern to getting to the top has been truly remarkable. Transitioning from being born into a family of farmers to attaining the position of chairman at one of India’s oldest and largest business conglomerate, it almost seems like a fictional tale.

Commonly referred to as Chandra in business and media circles, he took over as Tata Sons chairman in 2017 during a significant period of boardroom unrest, which resulted in the contentious removal of Cyrus Mistry.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, born in 1963 in the rural village of Mohanur, Tamil Nadu, hailed from an agricultural background. Even during his early years, he displayed a natural inclination towards computer programming. Following his education at a government school, he pursued a bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology. He furthered his studies and earned a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from the Regional Engineering College in Tiruchirappalli.

Upon the completion of his engineering degree, Natarajan Chandrasekaran made the decision to embark on his professional journey as an intern at TCS in 1987. Through the course of the following two decades, he steadily progressed and achieved remarkable milestones. In September 2007, he was appointed as a member of the TCS board and assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) within the company.

Demonstrating unwavering dedication and perseverance, N Chandrasekaran ascended to the position of CEO in October 2009, a remarkable feat at the age of 46. In doing so, he became one of the youngest CEOs within the Tata group, succeeding S. Ramadorai.

With Natarajan Chandrasekaran at the helm, the Tata Group achieved a notable feat of generating a consolidated profit of Rs 64,267 crore in 2022, a significant increase from Rs 36,728 crore in 2017. Over the span of five years, the group’s revenues also experienced substantial growth, rising from Rs 6.37 lakh crore in 2017 to Rs 9.44 lakh crore.

In 2019, Natarajan Chandrasekaran received an annual salary package of Rs 65 crore. However, as the Chairman of the Tata Group, his package increased to Rs 109 crore between 2021-2022. This substantial raise propelled him to the position of the highest-paid business executive in India.