National Chartered Accountants Day 2023: Why is CA Day Celebrated on July 1? Wishes and Quotes to Share with Your CA

NATIONAL CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS DAY: National Chartered Accountants Day, CA Day, is observed on July 1. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) celebrates the anniversary of the formation of this Institute. The day recognises the contribution of India’s oldest and most professional financial and accounting organisation - the ICAI. This year ICAI celebrates its 75th year of existence.
On this momentous Occasion of ICAI entering the Glorious 75th Year of its Existence on #CADay2023, CA. Aniket S. Talati, President-ICAI is sharing his thoughts & Vision for the entire ICAI Fraternity & the Nation#ICAIat75 @AniketTalati pic.twitter.com/3DzGJJ0f81— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) June 30, 2023
The ICAI is India’s exclusive licensing and regulatory authority for the accounting profession and financial auditing. Every accounting and finance organisation, including the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), is required to adopt the accounting standards guidelines issued by them.
National Chartered Accountants Day 2023: History
Prior to the formation of the ICAI, the British Government in India kept accounts under the Companies Act. Following that, the British Government developed an accountancy diploma programme for auditors. People who completed this course qualified to serve as auditors throughout India.
On July 1, 1949, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was established.
National Chartered Accountants Day 2023: Significance
CAs play a critical role in our country’s growth. The National Chartered Accountants Day recognises the remarkable contribution of chartered accountants. Their untiring dedication and expertise make them vital pillars of the financial world.
National CA Day 2023 Wishes
- CAs are the backbone of industries and businesses. Wishing all CAs a Happy National Chartered Accountant Day 2023.
- A very happy Chartered Accountant Day 2023 to all CA Fraternity members as well as aspirants.
- The profession of Chartered Accountant demands consistent hard work, concentration and dedication. People who become CA are truly an inspiration to the younger generation. Best wishes and cheers on National CA Day 2023.
- National Chartered Accountant Day is a celebration of all the hard work and commitment put into their work that helps the country to prosper. Happy National CA Day 2023!
- Without CAs, no company can function and no business can grow. So, cheers to all the Chartered Accountants across the country on National CA Day 2023.
- Nothing is impossible in this world if you make a decision and are ready to put in all the effort. Happy Chartered Accountants Day 2023!
- To shine brightly in life, consistency in hard effort is required. If you are consistent, you will undoubtedly succeed in life.