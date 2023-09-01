NEC Corporation India's Latest Smart City Project In Tirupati Begins; Details Here

NEC Corporation India, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has begun work on the Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited in Andhra Pradesh. NEC India is installing Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions throughout the city as part of this project, as well as establishing a City Operations Centre (COC).

The temple town of Tirupati, being home to one of the most popular pilgrimage centres in the country, attracts a large number of visitors round the year. The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple is one of the highly revered shrines in India and lakhs of devotees visit the temple every year. It’s one of the richest temples in the world.

The ICT solutions, which include integrated services and a Unified Command and Control Centre, will enable real-time data collection and analysis, as well as two-way communications, allowing for more efficient responses to issues such as safety, security, healthcare and environment.

A City Network Infrastructure and On-Premises Data Centre will also aid in the implementation of a more data-driven decision-making system for city operations.

Aalok Kumar, President and CEO of NEC Corporation India, said the company’s vast experience in setting up Smart Cities in India is a direct result of its 70+ year history in the region. “We have proven our capabilities in leveraging technology-driven solutions to solve a wide range of challenges,” he said.

NEC India will also implement its Intelligent Traffic Management System, which will be critical in streamlining traffic, managing congestion during peak hours, as well as reducing road accidents.

NEC India also plans to assist Tirupati authorities in delivering municipal services through systems in crucial sectors. These include intelligent video management systems, facial recognition systems, and the integration of feeds from existing and proposed CCTV cameras across the city. It will also incorporate smart water solutions, environmental sensors, and public address systems to help with local governance.

D. Haritha, the Managing Director of Tirupati Smart City Corporation Ltd, emphasised that they are confident with NEC Corporation’s depth of experience and proof of concept in developing smart cities all over the world, particularly in India. She said that Tirupati will become a destination that extends beyond the realm of pilgrimage.

Digital billboards and variable message sign boards will also be installed in specific areas to improve Tirupati’s appearance. As part of the effort to increase involvement, a city collaboration platform will be created to give crucial local information to visitors and locals via a web portal and mobile phones.