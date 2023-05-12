CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stock MarketFuel Prices In IndiaGold Price In IndiaMankind PharmaCredit Card
Home » Business » Netflix India's Earnings Under The Scanner Of Tax Officials: Report
1-MIN READ

Netflix India's Earnings Under The Scanner Of Tax Officials: Report

Published By: Mohammad Haris

Reuters

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 09:45 IST

New Delhi, India

The government is seeking to tax Netflix Inc's income earned from streaming services in the country.

The government is seeking to tax Netflix Inc's income earned from streaming services in the country.

In a draft order, the tax authorities attributed an income of about 550 million rupees ($6.73 million) to Netflix's Indian permanent establishment (PE) in the assessment year 2021-22, the report added

India is seeking to tax Netflix Inc’s income earned from streaming services in the country, the Economic Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In a draft order, the tax authorities attributed an income of about 550 million rupees ($6.73 million) to Netflix’s Indian permanent establishment (PE) in the assessment year 2021-22, the report added.

Tax officials reasoned that the U.S. firm had some employees and infrastructure from the parent entity on secondment in India to support its streaming services, leading to a PE and tax liability, the publication reported.

top videos

    The move is the first time India will tax overseas digital companies providing electronic commerce services to consumers, the people told to ET.

    Netflix did not respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Mohammad Haris
    Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
    Tags:
    1. Netflix
    first published:May 12, 2023, 09:45 IST
    last updated:May 12, 2023, 09:45 IST