New Flight Services From Hindon Airport Set To Ease Pressure On Delhi's IGI Airport

Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are on the brink of a convenient travel option as flight operations gear up to take off from the Hindon Airport, situated just moments away from the Delhi border. Reports suggest that flight services to Bathinda and Ludhiana in Punjab are set to commence from this strategic location, signalling a welcome alternative to the bustling Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

The initiative aims to alleviate the travel woes of those bound for Bathinda and Ludhiana, two cities that have witnessed a growing demand for smoother travel options. The proposed flights, accommodating 12 and 20 passengers respectively, are slated to ease congestion at IGI Airport while providing a faster and more convenient route for travellers.

Hindon Airport, merely 10 to 15 minutes away from the Delhi border, will soon serve as the launch pad for these flights. The meticulously prepared runway and airport facilities are poised to offer a seamless experience for passengers. An official announcement regarding flight schedules, fares, and booking details is expected to be unveiled on the airline’s official website in due course.

Saraswati Venkat, Director of Hindon Airport, confirmed that airlines will soon commence operations to Ludhiana and Bathinda, enhancing the accessibility and convenience of air travel for the region’s residents. As the operator company gears up to release official information, anticipation continues to grow.

Hindon Airport, which was inaugurated on October 11, 2019, quickly gained prominence for its role in decongesting the overburdened Delhi airport. The initial flights catering to destinations including Shimla, Faizabad, Nashik, and Hubli offered a respite to travellers from Delhi-NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh. This move not only presented travellers with diverse flight options but also facilitated regional air connectivity.

The airport’s terminal, designed to accommodate 300 passengers simultaneously, ensures both comfort and security. Over 50 specially trained policemen, aligned with the recommendations of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, have been stationed to guarantee passenger safety. With the initial fare to destinations like Pithoragarh pegged at Rs 2500 per passenger, affordability complements the convenience offered by Hindon Airport.

Heritage Aviation, the driving force behind these flight operations, initially envisioned six flights a week on the Hindon-Pithoragarh route. As Hindon Airport continues to shape the region’s air travel landscape, the impending flight services to Bathinda and Ludhiana herald a new era of accessible, efficient, and alternative travel options for Delhi-NCR residents.