Nikhil Kamath's Investment Boost For Indian Brands, Zerodha Co-founder Brings New Initiative

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder and CFO of Zerodha, a leading stock trading platform, unveiled a new initiative and announced his intent to partner, assist and fund small Indian brands. Through this initiative, Kamath aims to bolster homegrown businesses and promote a sense of patriotism among consumers.

Taking to social media platforms, Nikhil Kamath asked his follower base for recommendations of cool and undiscovered Indian brands. His intention was clear - to showcase the power of supporting local brands, even if they might be slightly less known than their foreign counterparts.

In a tweet, Kamath stated, “Patriotism has many definitions. Mine today seems to be choosing Indian brands (owned and operated) over foreign ones, even if the counterpart is ‘slightly’ better."

To all brand managers and advertisers reaching out for paid promotions, etc., I’m humbled but 100 per cent uninterested. Pls don’t spam me. If I ever share a brand going forward, it’s out of genuine love, not for payment. What’s the coolest undiscovered Indian #brand you know?…— Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) August 4, 2023

As part of his latest venture, Nikhil Kamath has co-founded the Gruhas Collective fund alongside Vijay Subramaniam and Abhijeet Pai. This fund has an initial corpus of Rs 150 crores and its vision is to substantially increase its scale in the future.

The focus of the fund is uplifting small independent consumer startups owned and operated within India.

By investing in these businesses, Kamath and his partners aim to foster an ecosystem of self-reliance and growth.

Meanwhile, Kamath is also invested in sharing knowledge and financial resources where they are most needed. His podcast, named ‘WTF is’ serves as a vehicle for intellectually stimulating discussions with industry experts and friends, delving into both professional journeys and life beyond business.

Recently, Kamath was part of a three-person delegation, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to the White House.

A while before the visit, he also made headlines when he became not only just the 4th but also the youngest Indian ever to pledge a majority of his wealth towards charity with Bill and Melinda’s Gates Foundation.