Nithin Kamath Announces His Wife’s Recovery From Cancer; Celebrates With Zerodha Team

Nithin Kamath, the founder of Zerodha, has been quite open about his wife’s battle with cancer. The entrepreneur has now shared a joyous update about the health of his wife, Seema. Kamath, in a LinkedIn post, revealed that she is now free of the life-threatening disease. To celebrate the grand news, Kamath wrote that his wife and he, along with the team at Zerodha went to the sports entertainment venue, Devil’s Circuit. He also shared snaps from the fun day out with his team. In the photos, the couple along with the members of the Zerodha team can be seen taking part in various activities.

“Seema is now cancer free. We celebrated by running the super fun Devils Circuit last week, along with a few others from Zerodha," Kamath added before adding a link to Seema’s blog post

Seema also shared her journey in her own words where she called herself “the healthiest and fittest person,” she knew. Seema added that she did everything possible to be healthy and went on to share a snap of her at the gym. Never imagining anything could physically slow her down, her worst fears came true when she was diagnosed with breast cancer at Stage 2 in November last year.

“Apart from addressing the core issue of cancer being a taboo, and hopefully getting others to come out and share their experiences as well and spread awareness, there are a few other learnings to share as well,” she wrote.

Seema emphasised on the importance of regular health check-ups, a good health insurance policy, and a good support system.

Nithin Kamath first revealed his wife’s battle against breast cancer in a Tweet thread on International Women’s Day. He mentioned that Seema decided to share her journey to create awareness about cancer. “Seema, my wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer last Nov. She decided to share her journey & learnings till now to create awareness on cancer & the importance of regular health checkups, health insurance & overall health & well-being. Happy Women’s Day,” he tweeted.

To show support for his wife’s battle against cancer, Kamath had decided to remain bald till Seema’s hair grew back.

