No Ban on Onion Exports; $523 Million Exported During April-December 2022: Govt

The government has not restricted or prohibited the export of onion, and India has shipped the commodity worth $523.8 million during April-December 2022, the commerce ministry said on Sunday. It said only the export of onion seed is restricted.

“Government has not restricted or prohibited the export of onion. The extant export policy of onions is ‘free’. Only the export of onion seed is ‘restricted’ and that too is permitted under Authorisation from DGFT," the ministry said in a statement.

In December 2022, onion exports rose by about 50 per cent to $52.1 million. During April-December this fiscal, the exports rose by 16.3 per cent to $523.8 million.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet on Saturday stated that there is no ban on onion exports from India to any country and misleading statements suggesting the contrary is unfortunate.

The statement came after a tweet by NCP leader Supriya Sule on February 25 on onion exports.

