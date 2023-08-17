CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexStocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaMutual Funds
Home » Business » No More Change Hassles: Noida Metro Enables UPI Payments At All Stations
1-MIN READ

No More Change Hassles: Noida Metro Enables UPI Payments At All Stations

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 14:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Noida Metro Sector 51 Station (File Photo: NMRC)

Noida Metro Sector 51 Station (File Photo: NMRC)

Passengers on Noida Metro can now avoid hassle by using the UPI payment facility across all the stations of the rail network.

Passengers not having change money for purchasing tickets on Noida Metro can now avoid hassle by using the UPI payment facility across all the stations of the rail network.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Managing Director Lokesh M inaugurated the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment facility at the Sector 51 metro station on Thursday.

“The UPI facility for purchasing tickets from counters is now functional at all stations of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro corridor,” an official of the NMRC said.

The use of cash, credit and debit cards for purchasing tickets at the counter or the NMRC smart card at the customer care centre at stations will continue as usual, the official added.

Built at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore, the Aqua Line connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Namit Singh Sengar
Namit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over five years of experience, he covers personal finance, brands and economy....Read More
first published:August 17, 2023, 14:05 IST
last updated:August 17, 2023, 14:05 IST