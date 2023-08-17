Noida Authority Forms Enforcement Cell To Combat Land Mafia, Illegal Construction

The Noida Authority is gearing up to tackle the menace of illegal occupation of its lands and unauthorized construction projects. A new Enforcement Cell has been established to focus exclusively on curbing the activities of the land mafia and builders who flout regulations. The cell’s mission is to crack down on those who construct houses against stipulated rules or seize land for illegal construction outside residential societies in Noida.

This specialized cell is set to be a thorn in the side of the land mafia, monitoring their activities closely and taking decisive action against violators. The cell will maintain a watchful eye on both builders and residents involved in illegal construction. Named the Enforcement Cell, this initiative signals the Noida Authority’s determination to address the issue head-on.

Insiders reveal that the process has begun to outsource the services of 20 junior engineers for this purpose. These engineers will conduct rigorous inspections of construction sites and projects that deviate from authorized plans across the Noida region. An official from the Noida Authority has stated that unlawful construction has been spurred by the involvement of certain officials, and stringent measures will be taken against those responsible.

According to reports, the Noida Authority has sanctioned 43 positions for this enforcement wing. However, the cell is currently operating with just eight personnel. To bolster its capacity, the authority is expected to release 12 more managerial vacancies, including two managerial posts and ten assistant managerial positions. Although the authority has approved 43 positions, only eight have been filled. This shortage of personnel has hindered the smooth functioning of the wing.

Enforcement action against illegal construction by Noida Authority officials had experienced a slowdown in recent days. Bulldozers remained inactive, allowing the land mafia and developers to exploit the situation by converting lands into villas and rapidly expanding colonies in various areas of Noida.

In parallel, the Noida Authority has initiated the process of recovering dues from defaulting builders. In a recent move, the authority auctioned off flats owned by builders who had failed to make their payments, sealing their properties. Reports suggest that more than 65 builders owe the Noida Authority approximately Rs 10,000 crore rupees.