Noida Police Bust Gang Cheating People Through Fake Websites, 6 Held

The Noida Police recently busted a racket that was duping people online with fake online sale websites and arrested six members of the gang. They allegedly created fake websites of D-Mart, Big Basket and Big Bazaar and duped millions of millions, said the police. It is a known fact that we all love an extra discount on buying anything, even if it is daily groceries. But the rate of cybercrimes being registered is increasing every day. As per NCRB data, 52,974 incidents of cyber crimes happened in 2022.

The question now arises, how do you safeguard yourself against such scamsters? Let us help you out with this.

But first, let us tell you how they execute this type of crime. The fraudsters first create a fake website that resembles just the original company website with the same name, logo and style of the website, so people think it is the actual company. Then to lure the person, they offer heavy discounts and cashback on groceries. When a person is attracted and orders from the website and uses the online payment method, the fraudsters take the bank details and steal the money from their account.

How to safeguard yourself from such scams

All you have to be aware and alert. Whenever you see such heavily discounted promotional advertisements on social media or online sites, do not trust them. Always use the official website or app of the respective brands while buying your groceries online. At the same time, never save your credit and debit details on any website even if you are a frequent user of that website or app. Apart from this, you can keep your online transactions through your mobile banking apps.

How to identify that you are using the right website?

Usually, the websites that scammers make look exactly like the original at once, but by looking carefully, you can find the difference between the original and fake websites. For this, you can check the spelling and other details of the website. All original websites have a section called About Us, where all the details of the company are available. You won’t find the section on fake websites. This way, you can save yourself from falling prey to cyber scams.

