Not Delhi Or Maharashtra, This State Has The Busiest Railway Station In India

Indian Railways boasts an expansive rail network that stretches across 66,687 km. This remarkable feat makes it the world’s fourth-largest railway system. Millions of individuals consider Indian Railways as one of the most economical options to commute in the country. While Delhi and Mumbai are known for their bustling railway stations, have you ever wondered which station is the busiest in the nation? The answer lies with West Bengal’s Howrah Railway Station. It is known for accommodating a significant influx of daily passengers. Boasting an impressive 23 platforms, this station facilitates the daily travel of around one million individuals.

Howrah Junction Railway Station witnesses the operation of 210 distinct trains. With a remarkable expanse of 23 platforms, it stands as the station with the highest number of platforms across the entire Indian Railways network. This railway line is reckoned as the greatest train-handling capacity in the country. Consequently, due to its outstanding daily passenger volume, Howrah Junction stands as one of the most thriving railway hubs in India. Now, let’s take a look at the other busiest railway stations in India.

New Delhi Station

Ranked as the second busiest and largest railway station in India, the New Delhi Railway Station oversees the operations of more than 400 trains and caters to half a million passengers every day. With a setup of 16 platforms, it notably boasts the distinction of housing the largest route interlocking system globally. The New Delhi Railway Station has earned itself a spot in the Guinness World Records as the world’s largest route relay interlocking system.

Lucknow’s Charbagh Railway Station

Established in 1914, the Charbagh Station in Lucknow stands as one of India’s bustling railway hubs. It facilitates the passage of over 300 trains every day. This station is acclaimed not only for its architectural beauty but also for being recognised as one of the most exquisite railway stations in India. Boasting a configuration of 15 platforms, the Lucknow Charbagh Railway Station witnesses a daily movement of over 350,000 passengers.