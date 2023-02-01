Not Linked PAN With Aadhaar? Step-By-Step Guide To Do So Before Deadline March 31 After Paying Penalty; Check Details

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: The income tax department’s deadline to link PAN (permanent account number) with Aadhaar will end on March 31, 2023. If not linked, the PAN will become inoperative from April 1, 2023. It is compulsory for individual taxpayers to link their Aadhaar Card with a PAN card.

“As per the Income Tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative. What is mandatory, is necessary. Don’t delay, link it today!" the income tax department has earlier said.

PAN can be linked with a valid Aadhaar on www.incometax.gov.in after paying a fee of Rs 1,000.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar online?

Linking Via SMS

Step 1: Send an SMS to the numbers 567678 or 56161. The format should be UIDPAN (space) 12-digit Aadhaar card number (space) 10-digit PAN card number.

Step 2: You will then receive an SMS updating you about your PAN-Aadhaar linking status. Keep in mind that it will only be linked if the date of birth of the taxpayer is the same on both the Aadhaar and the PAN.

Linking Via the Income-Tax Department Portal

Step 1: Visit the e-filing portal of the I-T department (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).

Step 2: Under the ‘Quick Links’ section, click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ on the left side of the webpage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter the PAN number, Aadhaar number and other required details like your name as per the Aadhaar card, etc.

These Services Will Stop If PAN Becomes Inoperative

1) The person shall not be able to file return using the inoperative PAN

2) Pending returns will not be processed

3) Pending refunds cannot be issued to inoperative PANs

4) Pending proceedings as in the case of defective returns cannot be completed once the PAN is inoperative

5) Tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate as PAN becomes inoperative.

Read all the Latest Business News and Budget Live Updates here