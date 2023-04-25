Now Madhya Pradesh Residents Can Pay Electricity Bill Through WhatsApp; Here's How

The digital revolution has surely reduced the headache of bill payments. Earlier, people used to stand in long lines and wait for their turn to pay bills, now they can do it from the comfort of their home through UPI platforms. Now the Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Central Region Electricity Distribution has announced that it is the country’s 1st government electricity distribution company, which has started an innovative effort of online electricity bill payment through WhatsApp-pay.

Managing Director Ganesh Shankar Mishra talked about the announcements and expressed how he was willing to take forward the digital innovation of bill payments. The company has already provided its consumers with more than a dozen options to carry out their payment and now they have introduced WhatsApp-pay to the list. This will enable consumers to make payments using their smartphones even if they don’t have any other UPI app.

WhatsApp-Pay was a feature launched by the messaging app in November 2020. The feature enabled users to pay via the platform to their contacts without having to switch apps. It is secure and easy to use and requires a few simple steps to set up a UPI ID to complete transactions. Consumers can link their WhatsApp accounts to their bank accounts and make payments easily.

Even if a consumer does not have a WhatsApp-Pay feature, they can pay through the messaging app using a different UPI mode such as PhonePe, Google Pay or Paytm. This new payment mode for electricity bill will help consumers easily keep track of transactions as it would be saved in their chats and they wouldn’t have to check their bank statements every time they are trying to make a budget. Moreover, the payment is fast, easy and efficient making it a simple yet outstanding method.

Central Region Electricity Distribution Company is the first electricity company in the country to implement a WhatsApp chatbot for its consumers which also helps them view and keep track of the status of electricity bills, payments, receivables, complaints, etc.

