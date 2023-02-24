CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Bank FD Interest Rates7th Pay CommissionLayoffsIncome Tax Retirement Planning
Home » Business » NTPC Pays Rs 4,121.08 Crore as Interim Dividend for FY23
1-MIN READ

NTPC Pays Rs 4,121.08 Crore as Interim Dividend for FY23

PTI

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 18:18 IST

New Delhi, India

NTPC is the largest power producer in India, which contributes 24 per cent of the total electricity produced in the country.

NTPC is the largest power producer in India, which contributes 24 per cent of the total electricity produced in the country.

This is the 30th consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid a dividend

State-owned NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore to its shareholders for the financial year 2022-23. The dividend paid is 42.50 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, NTPC Ltd said in a statement on Friday.

“NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore today for the financial year 2022-23. This is the 30th consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid a dividend," it said.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is the largest power producer in India, which contributes 24 per cent of the total electricity produced in the country.

Read all the Latest Business News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. ntpc
first published:February 24, 2023, 18:18 IST
last updated:February 24, 2023, 18:18 IST
Read More