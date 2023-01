State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday reported a nearly 5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,854.36 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher revenue. The company’s consolidated net profit was Rs 4,626.11 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as per a BSE filing.

The total income rose to Rs 44,989.21 crore in the quarter from Rs 33,783.62 crore in the year-ago period.

“The Board of Directors in its…meeting decided, inter alia, to pay interim dividend at the rate of 42.50 per cent (Rs 4.25 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23," NTPC said in the filing.

The date of payment or dispatch of dividend has been fixed as February 24, 2023, according to the filing.

NTPC’s average power tariff during April-December 2022 stood at Rs 4.96 per unit compared to Rs 3.95 per unit a year ago. Its plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of coal-based thermal power plants climbed to 68.85 per cent in the third quarter from 67.72 per cent.

The imported coal supply rose to 1.57 MMT in the quarter from 0.52 MMT in the same period a year ago.

The domestic coal supply dipped to 52.45 MMT from 54.96 MMT. The coal production from captive mines stood at 5.35 MMT in the quarter against 4 MMT in the year-ago period.

The total installed capacity of the NTPC Group (including JVs and subsidiaries) stood at 70,884 MW as on December 31, 2022. Its gross power generation climbed to 78.64 billion units (BU) in the third quarter from 75.67 BU in the same period a year ago.

(With Inputs From PTI)

