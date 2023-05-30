Ola Launches Premium Cab Service In Bengaluru With Promise Of ‘No Cancellation'

Online cab aggregator Ola has launched a new premium service for riders in Bengaluru. Announcing the move through a tweet Ola’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that the new service will offer cab services with “greatest drivers, top-notch cars and a hassle-free experience”. Called the “Prime Plus” the service will initially be limited to select rider.

The new service aims to solve cancellations and operational problems associated with cabs on the platform. Aggarwal shared a screenshot of the Ola app’s booking front that hints that the cost of Prime Plus could initially be lower than usual fares to attract customers. However, details about the pricing are likely to be cleared with the full-fledged launch of the service.

Bhavish Aggarwal added that he would personally be using the Prime Plus service frequently and sharing his experiences on Twitter.

“Testing out a new premium service by Ola Cabs! Prime Plus: Best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles. Will go live for select customers in Bangalore today. Do try it out. I’ll be using it frequently and will share my experiences here on Twitter," Bhavish Aggarwal wrote.

With the addition of the new fleet, Ola now offers cab and bike taxi services under –Mini, Auto, Bike, Prime Sedan, Prime SUV, and Rentals categories.

Ola made news earlier this year when it announced its foray into the premium electric vehicle category, introducing a fleet of 10,000 electric cars for the cab aggregator platform.

Bhavish Aggarwal said that the electrification of the ride aggregator fleet is the next frontier for the industry and a huge step in the direction of the future of mobility.

The company is planning to own an electric vehicle (EV) cab service which is likely to begin as a pilot in Bengaluru with around 1,000 cabs.

After launching electric scooters, Ola is set to venture into four-wheeler EVs with the launch of EV cars later this year. While details about the powertrain and battery remain under wrap, Ola has confirmed that the EV will come with a range of over 500 km on a single charge.

The upcoming car will be manufactured at the company’s FutureFactory in Krishnagiri where Ola’s S1Pro and S1 electric scooters are also produced.

