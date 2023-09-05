Once Ploughed Fields With Mother, Now A Big Name In Haryana Politics, Meet Satish Nandal

Politician, businessman and local Haryana leader Satish Nandal had to go through a difficult childhood. He had to witness the painful incident of his father’s death at a young age. The prospects of earning money were almost dimmed for him and he didn’t have funds even to buy equipment related to farming. He faced these tough times with a strong attitude. Satish told this to News 18 and added that he and his mother excavated the entire farm with the help of a mere shovel. He used to plough the fields along with his mother during his earlier days.

Satish has revealed these aspects of his life in a conversation with the News18 Hindi portal. Satish said that he succeeded in his studies, engineering job and construction business. He added that he has a profitable construction business today in almost every state. The only field where he he is yet to succeed is politics.

He had contested elections against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda three times. He did not win in any of the elections but still aspires to defeat the ex-CM in his stronghold, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi. Satish said that he will keep on contesting the elections till the time the former CM is not defeated.

Satish Nandal had contested the Vidhan Sabha elections against Hooda from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency. He had contested the elections on the INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) ticket in 2009 and 2014 and came second on both occasions in terms of number of votes.

Satish’s construction business is immensely successful and said that he has never tried to use his political clout to stay ahead in the business venture. Satish further said that he treats politics and business as separate entities.

At present, Satish is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined it in the presence of state BJP president Subhash Barala on June 30, 2019. As per reports, Satish used to be closer to Hooda, but then chose to join the INLD and later the BJP due to some differences with the former CM. Satish’s son Sanchit had also contested the elections and was the INLD’s mayoral candidate in 2018. He had performed reasonably well and came third after the BJP nominee and Congress-supported candidate.