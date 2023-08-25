Once Sold Mother's Bracelets To Pay IIT Fee, Arunabh Sinha Now Owns Company With Rs 110 Crore Turnover

From MBA Chaiwala to B.Tech Panipuri wali, we have heard it all. But have you heard of the IIT laundrywala, Arunabh Sinha? His journey from being a student to reaching IIT has been full of struggles and financial crunch, and later his success story of leaving behind a job with an annual package of Rs 84 lakh to start his own laundry business. As inspiring as the story is, it will also fill you with resilience.

Arunabh Sinha hails from Bhagalpur, Bihar. His father relocated to Jamshedpur in search of work and became a teacher in a college, where his salary was less. The family stayed in the small township of Jamshedpur but due to financial issues, they struggled a lot. Reportedly, Arunabh had to walk 5 kilometres to go to school. When he was in Class 8, he decided to enrol himself at IIT and began preparing for the ITT JEE entrance. He also began teaching students in Classes 11 and 12.

Finally, after completing his Class 12, he enrolled in the Metallurgy Department of IIT Bombay. But the fee was Rs 50,000 per semester. To pay the fee, he had to sell his mother’s bracelets. His uncle paid the fee for the next semester. After finishing his studies, he founded a company called FranGlobal. Then in 2015, he sold his company and worked at Treebo Hotels in a senior position. His annual package then was Rs 84 lakh.

It was while working with the hospitality industry that he realised that 60 per cent of the complaints in hotels were laundry-related. This inspired him to start his own laundry business. Seeing an opportunity, Arunabh kickstarted UClean, a laundry business in which his wife, Gunjan Sinha helped him and became the co-founder of the company. The first store was opened in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. However, his parents were against the idea of him being in the laundry business.

Within five years, his startup made a lot of progress with more than 390 UClean stores popping up in 113 cities. The annual turnover of his company is now Rs 110 crore. The young visionary overcame a lot of challenges to give himself a good education and start a profitable business, and his hard work and perseverance led him to great success.