Once Studied Under Tree, Jay Chaudhry's Now Worth Rs 70,392 Crore; Read His Inspiring Story

In a remarkable success story, Jay Chaudhry, the CEO and founder of the cybersecurity firm Zscaler, is one of the wealthiest Indian Americans living in the United States, boasting an impressive net worth of $5.9 billion. Chaudhry and his family hold a substantial 45% stake in Zscaler, a prominent company listed on Nasdaq (the American stock exchange based in New York City), with an estimated total valuation of approximately $15 billion.

Jay Chaudhry, aged 62, hails from a humble background, having been born in a small village located in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh. During his early childhood, his village faced the challenges of irregular electricity supply and a scarcity of drinking water resources. Born into a farming family, Chaudhry used to often study under trees.

Recalling his journey, Chaudhry once shared in an interview with the Tribune, “I used to walk nearly 4 km every day to attend my high school at Dhusara, the neighbouring village."

Jay Chaudhry, a bright student in school, completed his engineering at IIT, Benaras Hindu University (BHU). After that, he pursued a master’s program in engineering and management at the University of Cincinnati in the US. He worked at IBM, Unisys and IQ Software for over two decades before founding SecureIT, a cybersecurity firm, in 1996.

Before Zscaler, he also founded other companies namely, CoreHarbour, CipherTrust and AirDefense. In 2008, he established Zscaler, which now serves more than 5,000 clients and employs over 2,600 people.

As reported by Forbes, Jay Chaudhary’s net worth stands at Rs 70,392 crore. In 2020, he secured the 85th position on Forbes’ prestigious list of the 400 Richest People in America. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jay’s company saw remarkable growth in cloud security, making him the 9th richest Indian in 2021, according to Forbes. His net worth then surpassed Rs 70,000 crore, with his business valued at ₹18,54,58 crore.